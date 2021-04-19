Infusion Pump Market Size 2021 | Is Predicted to Reach USD 16.09 Billion by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1%

Pune, India, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Infusion Pump Market 2021 size is predicted to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will spur demand for infusion pumps in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing advancements in drug delivery systems will boost the infusion pumps industry trends during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced treatment techniques will have a positive impact on the infusion pump market growth in the foreseeable future.

The market size stood at USD 9.28 billion in 2018. The global Infusion Pump Market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about market status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis.



The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Infusion Pump Market:

Medtronic

BD

Baxter

Insulet Corporation

icumedical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.)

Fresenius Kabi AG

Terumo Corporation





Regional Analysis

Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 3.41 billion in 2018. The growth in region is attributed to higher diagnosis and treatment rates for diabetes coupled with high adoption of ambulatory infusion pumps. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies will aid growth in the region. Europe is predicted to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare infrastructure, growing GDP, increasing per capita disposable income. The increasing awareness about the available advanced therapies will further influence growth in the region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is at nascent stage. Nonetheless, focus of leading players towards market presence will augment growth in the regions.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.





Market Driver:

Growing Cases of Cancer and Diabetes to Aid Market Expansion

The increasing incidence of cancer among patients will spur opportunities for the Infusion Pump Market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, cancer was estimated to be the second most prominent cause of death globally and is responsible for about 9.6 million deaths. Cancer patients require chemotherapy which is to be delivered to the patients in a continuous manner which can be achieved by using the infusion pumps. Moreover, the knowledge about the advantages of infusion pumps such as the ability to administer fluids in small dosage and at accurate programmed rates will promote the infusion pumps industry revenue.

Furthermore, the growing cases of diabetes will fuel demand for infusion pumps, which in turn, will bolster healthy growth of the market. according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, the prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be around 463 million cases worldwide. For instance, the insulin infusion pumps are used to administer drugs to maintain blood-sugar level in the bloodstream. In addition, infusion pumps are preferred in the management of type 1 diabetes.







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving.

Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Diabetes, Cancer, Neurological Disorders etc.) Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch Technological Advancements in Infusion Pump Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region Key Industry Trends

Global Infusion Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Volumetric Pumps Syringe Pumps Elastomeric Pumps Insulin Pumps Enteral Pumps Implantable Pumps Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Diabetes Ambulatory Care Settings Pain Management Others







