K-Pop & NFTs Together for the First Time Ever: A.C.E Debut Collection on the WAX Blockchain

MIAMI, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- K-NFT is proud to present a special collection of digital collectibles featuring A.C.E, the K-pop boy band with more than 5.5 million fans across their social networks. The quintet kicked off 2021 in style with collaborations alongside Steve Aoki, Grey, and Thutmose, and now they emerge as the first K-pop act to tokenize their collectibles on the blockchain!

The first series of A.C.E collectibles on WAX will feature 106 unique pieces of digital trading cards in five "all-kill" rarities. This collection features images of members Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan and Chan from A.C.E's four albums, and their recently released "Fav Boyz'' remix project with Steve Aoki, featuring each A.C.E member, group images, duo shots and clips from their music videos. Fans will be able to open their packs for a unique experience and decide if they want to cherish them forever in their own digital collection or sell and trade on WAX-powered marketplaces and dAPPS. Single WAX NFTs have sold on secondary marketplaces for over $70,000.



Launching on WAX marketplaces means A.C.E fans can buy the packs with a credit card and enjoy them in their WAX Cloud Wallet immediately. Buyers can then easily trade their digital collectibles with others, showcase their inventory on various WAX marketplaces and share on social media.



Known as the "King of NFTs," the WAX Blockchain hosts some of the most high-profile NFT sales. In addition, WAX strives to help maintain our planet by offsetting carbon emissions in everyday usage; with no gas fees and a conscious effort to "go green," there is no better platform to house such an incredible release. A.C.E will follow popular collections from "Star Trek" alumni William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy as well as big names like Bratz, deadmau5, "The Sandlot," Atari and more.



Fans can choose from two pack sizes:



Pack of 5 NFTs: $9.99

Pack of 15 NFTs: $29.99

This collectible drop will include a chance to redeem perks, including autographed items like albums and photocards as well as online meet-and-greets, giving fans a chance to take part in A.C.E history.



Past NFT pack sales on WAX have quickly sold out in under six minutes, and very high demand is anticipated for these K-pop idols.



"K-NFT is proud to work with A.C.E and WAX on the first-ever official K-pop NFT drop," says founder of K-NFT Danny Hyunjin Lee. "From the start, WAX understood the vision in bringing the worlds of K-pop and NFTs together in a way that is accessible to both the fans of K-pop and the NFT collectors' universe. We appreciate their diligence and partnership on this release."



"We have been trying to give new and valuable experiences to our fans," says A.C.E member Kim Byeongkwan on behalf of the group. "I believe that A.C.E and our fans can explore the NFT world together through this project. We're also excited that this new opportunity came so it can help A.C.E accomplish the bigger dreams and requests from our fans, CHOICE."



CEO of Beat Interactive Hye-im Kim adds, "A.C.E has taken innovative paths since their debut. This NFT drop will be one of their significant milestones. As the founder and female CEO of a K-pop company, I'm happy to also donate a portion of the proceeds to the Asian Women Alliance to support the AAPI community and put an end to anti-Asian hate crimes."



As well, Head Director of Beat Interactive Danny Lee adds, "The project will bring new experiences to K-pop fans and NFT collectors. In particular, the project will have a unique value for the fans to have a digital collection of their beloved artists."



K-pop has officially made its way into the mainstream, topping the charts, selling out tours and expanding their merchandising business around the world. Now, fans can enjoy their idols in an entirely new way with NFTs on the WAX Blockchain.





About A.C.E.

A.C.E made its debut in 2017 as a five-member band with Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan and Chan. The boy band accumulated a steady fan base even before their debut when performance videos, including a 2016 zombie dance performance and a 2017 cover of BTS, went viral. After sending their debut single "Cactus" to the Billboard charts, A.C.E continued to grow its influence with international tours, performing during the congratulatory party held for Parasite at the 2020 Academy Awards, and earning critical praise to top several year-end lists in 2020 including their single "Goblin (Favorite Boys)" being named the Best K-Pop Song of 2020 according to DAZED.

For 2021, A.C.E showed their global ambitions early with the release of the "Fav Boyz (Steve Aoki's Gold Star Remix)," with one version featuring Nigerian-American rapper Thutmose and another featuring an English section by A.C.E. "Fav Boyz" broke into Billboard's Dance/Electronic charts making A.C.E just the fourth K-pop group ever to do so.



For more information, please visit Asian Agent, and follow A.C.E on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Asian Women Alliance:

Asian Women Alliance (AWA) is an action-oriented network dedicated to using our collective platforms to help raise awareness and fund nonprofit organizations in order to aid in their continued work of: protecting marginalized AAPI women and our elders; driving social, political, and economic change for AAPI women and youth; and fighting Asian hate.

For more information, please visit https://asianwomenalliance.com and follow on Instagram.

About WAX:

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), known as the King of NFTs, is the world's leading decentralized wallet on the Blockchain. Cofounded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items (NFTs) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital items of collections including Blockchain Heroes, Deadmau5 and Capcom's Street Fighter.

For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.

