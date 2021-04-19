Proactive news headlines including Rumble Resources, Elementos, Creso Pharma and Chalice Mining
- Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has hit a new record after fast-tracked assay results from two reverse circulation (RC) holes at Chinook Prospect of the Earaheedy JV Project in Western Australia confirmed a zinc-lead discovery. Click here
- Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) (OTC:ELTLF) (FRA:9EM) has received firm commitments from institutional, sophisticated and accredited investors to raise A$6.1 million through a placement to progress the development of its wholly-owned Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd's (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) target acquisition Halucencex Life Sciences Inc has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with leading nanotechnology company Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (CSE:SIXW) (OTC:ATURF) to assess Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). Click here
- Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN) (OTCQB:CGMLF) has strengthened its position at Gonneville Intrusion within the Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE Project near Perth in Western Australia by entering binding agreements to acquire four additional key private properties. Click here
- K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) has completed a strongly supported share placement and received irrevocable commitments to raise A$7.25 million at an issue price of A$0.29 per share. Click here
- Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has received green-loan verification for the debt issued to partly fund development at its flagship Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project (LSOP) in Western Australia. Click here
- Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) (FRA:YBB) has extended the McTavish East and McTavish North gold anomalies in the second round of aircore drilling at the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
