PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River (NASDAQ: "JRVR") announced today it will release its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Thursday, May 6, 2021 beginning at 8:00am (Eastern Time).



Investors may access the conference call by dialing (800) 708-4539, conference ID# 50150593, or via the internet by visiting www.jrgh.net and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. Please access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast can be accessed by visiting the company website.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. The Company tends to focus on accounts associated with small or medium-sized businesses in each of its segments. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

For more information contact: Sarah Doran Chief Financial Officer InvestorRelations@jrgh.net (919) 900-1191