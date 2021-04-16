 Skip to main content

MEDIA ALERT: KeyedIn to Host Adaptive PMO Virtual Event: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Organizational Agility

Globe Newswire  
April 16, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The third installment of the Adaptive PMO Series addresses the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) for the project management office (PMO). Join this online session to learn how PMO leaders can embrace AI for stronger organizational agility and gain key insights. PMO leaders will explore innovative technology to quickly identify risks, improve project delivery and more.

Topics include:

  • Why now is the time to embrace AI in your PMO
  • Today's PMO challenges and how AI can help alleviate those
  • Why organizations are turning to KeyedIn to embrace this innovative technology to transform how their PMO delivers business value
WHEN:﻿    April 21, 2021, 9 am CDT/10 am EDT
   
WHO:  PMO Flash Mob leader, Lindsay Scott, keynote speaker
  Matthew Muldoon, Chief Product Officer, KeyedIn Solutions
  Mike McCabe, Head of PMO, Wawa, Inc.
   
RSVP:  Register for the session: https://go.keyedin.com/event/adaptive-pmo-series/leveraging-ai-for-the-pmo#register-form

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps its customers be more successful by empowering them to place the right bets, turn quickly and deliver faster. As a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, KeyedIn offers a suite of SaaS solutions that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change. The company's award-winning products go beyond simple project management to encompass portfolio analysis, scenario modeling, capacity planning, product portfolio management, strategic resource management and more – supporting the evolving needs of PMOs, ePMOs and SROs. Join the hundreds of customers that have partnered with KeyedIn, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Universal Electronics and Office Depot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820. 

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for KeyedIn
516-767-8390
lisa@lchcommunications.com


