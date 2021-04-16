Learn How the Media Combat Fake News

New York City, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire)

In an environment where misinformation, partisanship, and deep fakes abound, the role of the journalist has shifted from observer/reporter to advocacy and truth-telling. This panel discussion will explore why and where these lines are drawn – and what the future will look like.

Join Aaron Kwittken (he/him), Founder and CEO of PRophet. and his panel featuring:

Register: https://bit.ly/3uCdJzA

Discussion questions include:

What, exactly, is the role of media when it comes to battling disinformation? Is this their responsibility, and/or to what extent?

The role of the journalist, traditionally, is observer and storyteller. Now, advocacy is part of their work. Where is the line between advocacy and reporting – and how do you expect it to continue to change?

How do newsrooms change fact checking and reporting processes in an environment in which deep fakes abound?

What is the role of technology in countering disinformation/uncovering deep fakes?

How has reporting changed with a new presidential administration?





Fay Shapiro CommPRO.biz fays@commpro.biz Direct: 212-779-0181