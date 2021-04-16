Learn How the Media Combat Fake News
In an environment where misinformation, partisanship, and deep fakes abound, the role of the journalist has shifted from observer/reporter to advocacy and truth-telling. This panel discussion will explore why and where these lines are drawn – and what the future will look like.
Join Aaron Kwittken (he/him), Founder and CEO of PRophet. and his panel featuring:
- John Avlon, Senior Political Analyst @ CNN
- Sara Fischer, Media Reporter @ Axios
- Brian J. Karem, Sr. WH Reporter @Playboy, Author, Free the Press: The Death of American Journalism and How to Revive It
- David Kirkpatrick, Founder and Editor-in-Chief @ Techonomy Media
Discussion questions include:
- What, exactly, is the role of media when it comes to battling disinformation? Is this their responsibility, and/or to what extent?
- The role of the journalist, traditionally, is observer and storyteller. Now, advocacy is part of their work. Where is the line between advocacy and reporting – and how do you expect it to continue to change?
- How do newsrooms change fact checking and reporting processes in an environment in which deep fakes abound?
- What is the role of technology in countering disinformation/uncovering deep fakes?
- How has reporting changed with a new presidential administration?
