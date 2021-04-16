QCI to Present at Zooming with LD Micro on April 20, 2021

LEESBURG, Va., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB:QUBT) (QCI), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has been invited to present at the Zooming with LD Micro virtual event on April 20, 2021. QCI is the first public pure-play company that accelerates the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions.



Robert Liscouski, QCI's president and CEO, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference and is scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PDT).

Liscouski will discuss the recent launch of QCI's Qatalyst™ quantum application accelerator as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SaaS eases cloud access to major quantum computers via Amazon Braket, including D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti, and eliminates the need for complex quantum programming.

Qatalyst SaaS empowers subject-matter experts and enterprises with a practical and scalable approach for exploring the value and benefits of quantum computing. It enables them to immediately and cost-effectively outperform their current optimization on classical computers while introducing quantum techniques to their workflows.

QCI's LD Micro presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at quantumcomputinginc.com.

To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with QCI, you may submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information. For any questions about the company, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

View QCI's profile here.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB:QUBT) (QCI) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI's expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

Qatalyst™ is trademark of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

