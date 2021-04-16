Tunnel to Towers Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for 7th Consecutive Year

Staten Island, NY, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a seventh straight year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has earned both the highest rating, 4-stars, from Charity Navigator and a perfect 100 score in the 'Accountability & Transparency' category.

Tunnel to Towers is honored to have its financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency recognized by America's largest independent charity evaluator for a seventh straight year.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating.

"The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "This is our highest possible rating and only 8% of the charities we evaluate have received at least seven consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that the Tunnel to Towers Foundation outperforms most other charities in America."

Since its inception Tunnel to Towers has been committed to practicing sound fiscal management, organizational efficiency and program integrity. Tunnel to Towers prides itself on keeping fundraising and administrative costs to a minimum, with only a small percentage of funds allocated to overhead expenses.

For the past several years, the Foundation's program service percentage was 93% on average, meaning 93 cents out of every dollar goes directly to our programs and services.

"Now more than ever it's critical that donors know the Foundation is using their hard-earned money as wisely as possible to support the families of those who risk and lose their lives to keep us safe," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

More on Tunnel to Towers' rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org.

You can help Tunnel to Towers provide mortgage-free homes to the families of fallen first responders, injured veterans, and Gold Star families by donating $11 per month at T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

