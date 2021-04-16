Nuvei to Acquire Mazooma, a U.S. focused gaming and sports wagering payment technology provider

(All amounts in U.S. dollars)



MONTREAL, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (TSX:NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mazooma Technical Services Inc. ("Mazooma"), a U.S. focused gaming and sports wagering payment technology provider for approximately $56 million plus additional consideration subject to the achievement of specific performance criteria (over a maximum 3-year period from the closing date) of up to a total maximum consideration of approximately $315 million. Approximately 24% of the consideration is expected to be paid via the issuance of subordinate voting shares with the remainder to be paid in cash. The transaction is subject to the prior approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange as well as customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Mazooma is a leading account-to-account payments provider in U.S. online gaming and sports betting and is a registered vendor in 9 states, with permission in 12 states, and holds money transmitter licenses and exemptions in a total of 47 states. Mazooma's Instant Bank Transfer payment solution features same-day Automated Clearing House (ACH) for pay-ins and payouts; and through a partnership with Plaid, is connected to 11,000 financial institutions in the U.S. Mazooma is integrated with the majority of U.S. gaming platforms and online gaming and sports betting operators and is expected to process more than $2 billion of ACH total volume* in 2021.

"Mazooma will enhance and expand Nuvei's portfolio of alternative payment methods with a leading ACH platform with both pay-in and pay-out functionality, developed and used exclusively for online gaming in the U.S.," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's chair and CEO. "Because of low credit card acceptance rates, ACH is a must-have capability and solution in payments for online gaming and sports betting operators today. Additionally, this acquisition will not only give Nuvei the necessary product functionality, but also the vendor registration, compliance, and operational infrastructure to address merchant's requirements in any regulated U.S. state. This acquisition will truly solidify our commitment to and presence in the U.S. online gaming and sports betting industry."

*Total volume does not represent revenue earned by Mazooma, but rather the total dollar value of transactions processed by merchants under contractual agreement with Mazooma. Total volume is explained in further detail in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX:NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 455 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Mazooma

Mazooma is a payments technology company on a mission to simplify payments. As a leading solution in both igaming and sports wagering, our patented technology can be found on the cashier of igaming and sports wagering operators in the U.S. Oﬀering a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and secure bank connections, Mazooma creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company is trusted by industry-leading brands and supports the majority of sports wagering and igaming merchants in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.mazooma.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to Nuvei's ability to satisfy all closing conditions, to close the transaction within the anticipated timeline, as well as Nuvei's ability to integrate Mazooma, accelerate its development timeline and increase its sales. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investors

Anthony Gerstein

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com







