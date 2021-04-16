Proactive news headlines including RTG Mining, Queensland Pacific Metals, Corazon Mining and Theta Gold Mines
Sydney, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- RTG Mining Inc (ASX:RTG) (TSE:RTG) (OTC:RTTGF) has welcomed the Philippines Government's move to lift a nine-year ban on new mining deals. Click here
- Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (FRA:4EA) has completed successful bench-scale test-work to produce nickel sulphate from the nickel-cobalt mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) produced at its pilot plant operations. Click here
- Twenty Seven Co Ltd's (ASX:TSC) (FRA:U9V) review of historical soil geochemistry, combined with the reprocessing of open file historical geophysical surveys, has confirmed the presence of favourable structural settings at Yarbu Gold Project which warrant first-pass exploration investigation. Click here
- Corazon Mining Ltd's (ASX:CZN) first phase 2021 drilling campaign at Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project in Manitoba Province, Canada, has intersected favourable host rocks and extensive indications of magmatic nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation. Click here
- Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) (OTC:TGMGF) looks set to become a key player in the South African mining industry through plans to begin operations at open pit and underground mines in the Eastern Transvaal Gold Fields. Click here
- FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) recently released an updated DFS for its Cadoux Kwinana HPA Project, with outstanding project economics that further improve what was already a robust case, according to Foster Stockbroking. Click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com