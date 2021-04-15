 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MERGER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. – HGV

Globe Newswire  
April 15, 2021 5:37pm   Comments
Share:

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("HGV" or the "Company") (NYSE:HGV) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

On March 10, 2021, HGV announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with privately held Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond"). According to the announcement, in connection with the proposed transaction HGV plans to issue over 34.5 million shares of HGV common stock to Diamond's shareholders, who are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.

The investigation seeks to determine whether HGV's executive officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether HGV shareholders are receiving all material information in connection with the transaction.

HGV shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/hilton-grand-vacations-inc/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com