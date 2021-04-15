MERGER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. – HGV

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("HGV" or the "Company") (NYSE:HGV) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.



On March 10, 2021, HGV announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with privately held Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond"). According to the announcement, in connection with the proposed transaction HGV plans to issue over 34.5 million shares of HGV common stock to Diamond's shareholders, who are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.

The investigation seeks to determine whether HGV's executive officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether HGV shareholders are receiving all material information in connection with the transaction.

HGV shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/hilton-grand-vacations-inc/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

