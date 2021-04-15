 Skip to main content

Anika to Issue First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Globe Newswire  
April 15, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
BEDFORD, Mass., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that the Company plans to issue its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and hold its investor conference call on the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-437-2398 (toll-free domestic) or 1-856-344-9206 (international) and providing the conference ID number 6335822. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. An accompanying slide presentation also can be accessed via the Anika website. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with physicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. For more information, please visit www.anika.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
investorrelations@anika.com


