 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pretivm Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Globe Newswire  
April 15, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") will release first quarter 2021 operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q1 2021 will take place Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.

First quarter 2021 webcast and conference call details:

  Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET)  
  Webcast www.pretivm.com
  Toll Free (North America) 1-800-319-4610
  International and Vancouver 604-638-5340

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Troy Shultz
Manager, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com