Pretivm Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") will release first quarter 2021 operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q1 2021 will take place Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.



First quarter 2021 webcast and conference call details:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET) Webcast www.pretivm.com Toll Free (North America) 1-800-319-4610 International and Vancouver 604-638-5340

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

