Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

Globe Newswire  
April 15, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
RALEIGH, N.C., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces its Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which equates to an annual dividend of $1.92 per share. This quarterly dividend is payable on June 8, 2021 to all holders of record as of May 17, 2021.

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company's 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021, which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to all holders of record as of May 17, 2021.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
  Executive Vice President, Finance and Treasurer
  brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
  919-872-4924




