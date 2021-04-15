CTG to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 29

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ:CTG), a leading provider of IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced it will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, before the market opens, followed by a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can dial +1 877 226 8189 or +1 409 207 6980 beforehand and enter the conference access code 6073339. A live audio webcast will also be available in the Investors section of CTG's website: www.ctg.com.



A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and may be accessed through May 3, 2021 by dialing +1 866 207 1041 and entering the access code 1095567. The webcast will also be archived on CTG's website at events and presentations for at least 90 days following completion of the conference call.

