Healixa Inc. to Establish Nationally Recognized Medical Advisory Committee

Holbrook, New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC:EMOR) (the "Company", "EMOR", "Healixa"), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges is pleased to announce the formalization of a nationally recognized Medical Advisory Committee.

Company's seasoned group of medical professionals announces they have been in stealth mode for several months while the organization continued its pursuit to formalize a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of physicians and health care professionals with considerable experience in nationally recognized healthcare organizations and academic institutions like CVS, Optum, Aon, Yale-New Haven Health, Rutgers University, University of Southern California, and many others.

Healixa's Medical Advisory committee sparked the interest of visionary healthcare innovators and professionals who believed that care and code needed an ethical foundation upon which to build. Healixa's Medical Advisory Committee was established to guide Healixa companies by representing the voices of physicians, healthcare professionals, and patients nationally.

"We will continue to partner with specialists in Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Public Health, Oncology, Health Administration, Cardiology, Nutrition, Mental Health, Dermatology and more," said CEO, Ian Parker, "We recognize that the power of our combined efforts exceeds what we can accomplish individually, and we are accountable to each other as leaders, team members, and to our customers."

The roles of each advisory member include serving as a conduit for input on key initiatives, leading clinical product development and process improvement, providing insights on scientific and medical innovations, and contributing as healthcare thought leaders and advocates for the communities and professionals for whom Healixa is focused on serving.

These soon to be announced inaugural committee members champion Healixa's mission to humanize healthcare by providing life-changing, personalized, preventative, and action-driven care, while meeting the patient at every stage of their care journey.

Amidst ongoing reform in healthcare and the big tech healthcare movement, the need for physician collaboration and leadership is critical. The Medical Advisory Committee will focus on health innovation and cost-effective short- and long-term care, clinically sound, ethical tech-enabled solutions.

"The interest we have garnered from well known, globally recognized physicians and health care professionals to join the Committee speaks to the completeness of the Healixa Health Care Eco System. As care continues to redefine itself and evolve so will Healixa's Board of Directors, management, and advisory team," said Ian Parker, "We are humbled to be collaborating with the Justice League of Healthcare Leaders and Professionals making our possibilities indeed limitless."

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under the symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company's people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





