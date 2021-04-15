IQE Limited Announces Live Demonstration of its IQE Trading System on Huobi at its Upcoming Seminar

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQE Limited, a leading tech firm focused on research, development and applications of innovative, cutting-edge technologies in the fields of Big Data and DeFi, announced that it will demonstrate its novel cryptocurrency arbitrage technology at its business seminar, which is will be held on April 20th, 2021.



The demonstration will showcase the IQE Trading System's technological capabilities in arbitrage trading section through live execution of cryptocurrency arbitrage trading on Huobi Exchange, one of the world's top ten cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume according to the rankings published on CoinMarketCap.

Demonstration of cryptocurrency arbitrage trading will be jointly conducted by IQE Limited's tech team and will be live-streamed globally to all participants. The seminar will also include presentations on IQE Limited, its key businesses and the company's cryptocurrency arbitrage trading strategies as well as how the company applies its arbitrage trading technologies to the Multi-Exchange Crypto-Arbitrage Trading Pool (MCTP) to ensure risk diversification. The presentations will involve IQE Limited's Tech, Trading and Marketing teams.

What makes this seminar and live demonstration particularly significant is that while there has been a lot of talk and excitement about IQE Limited's cryptocurrency arbitrage trading system and strategy of carrying out arbitrage trading on multiple exchanges, this is the very first time that the technology can be tangibly seen in action by interested parties outside of the company on Huobi as previous live demonstrations mainly showcased arbitrage trading on Binance. This gives the wider public deeper insights and understanding into IQE Limited's arbitrage trading operations.

IQE Limited's Managing Director, Mr. Richard Kranenborg stated: "We are pleased to invite members and partners of our community to witness our arbitrage trading technology first-hand at our upcoming seminar. We have an ambitious goal of promoting the growth of DeFi through cryptocurrency arbitrage trading. We look forward to this demonstration which will allow people to see the validity and effectiveness of our arbitrage trading technology."

