IBI Group Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call / Webcast

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") intends to release its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 after markets close on Thursday, May 13, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET during which IBI's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will discuss the Company's financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session. A live audio webcast of this call is available by entering the following URL into your web browser:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451185&tp_key=5cc3de2615

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In: North America: 1-888-390-0546

Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8688



Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541

Replay: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8677

Replay Passcode: 049651#

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company's website. The conference call replay will be available until May 28, 2021.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

