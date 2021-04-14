 Skip to main content

LeMaitre Will Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on April 29, 2021

Globe Newswire  
April 14, 2021 4:54pm   Comments
BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.

Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 7316629. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.

About LeMaitre 

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.


Contact
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. 
Sandra Millar
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

