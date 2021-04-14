CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Details For Its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NORTON, Mass., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) today announced additional details for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 23, 2021. As stated in the Company's proxy statement, the meeting will be held at the corporate offices of CPS located at 111 South Worcester Street, Norton, MA 02766 at 10:00 AM (local time).



Grant Bennett, President and CEO, said, "The annual meeting will be an in-person meeting. We will practice social distancing for all in-person participants. Shareholders can listen to the annual meeting via a conference call, and at the conclusion of the annual meeting we will hold a question-and-answer session for shareholders via conference call."

Mr. Bennett continued, "In order to ensure that we maintain compliance with Commonwealth of Massachusetts gathering limits, as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking that shareholders who intend to attend the Annual Meeting please notify us in advance by sending an email to cgriffith@alsic.com."

Those interested in listening to the annual meeting or participating in the question-and-answer session after the annual meeting should dial:

Call in Number: 833-953-1394

Conference ID: 8118649

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

CPS Technologies Corp.

Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

Telephone: (508) 222-0614

Web Site: www.alsic.com



