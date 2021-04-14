Yahoo Finance to Exclusively Livestream Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yahoo Finance , the leading business and financial news brand, returns as the exclusive livestream host of the annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting on Saturday, May 1st beginning at 12:30pm ET. Watch the live stream here: https://finance.yahoo.com/brklivestream.



The Yahoo Finance exclusive livestream of the meeting will be the only destination for investors, business professionals, journalists and consumers alike to tune in live from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can virtually watch Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations Greg Abel and Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations Ajit Jain share their candid outlook on economic recovery, today's markets, the company, and more.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has again led us to make changes to the annual meeting, but we're delighted to be in Los Angeles with Charlie Munger and pleased to know that anyone who wants to watch the meeting can do so thanks to the worldwide streaming provided by Yahoo Finance," said Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.



"Yahoo Finance is proud to be the exclusive global livestream partner for the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting. We remain committed to connecting diverse audiences to trusted financial news and important events during a pivotal time in our economy," said Jo Lambert, Head of Consumer at Verizon Media.



Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting is a defining event for the business community as thousands of people from around the world tune in to hear insights from the "Woodstock for Capitalists." Again this year, due to the worldwide impact of COVID-19, the meeting will take place remotely, broadcast live exclusively by Yahoo Finance from Los Angeles, where Buffett will address the shareholders.



On Saturday, May 1st, Yahoo Finance will be on the ground with Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, along with a team of on-air hosts from Yahoo Finance who will provide insight, analysis and news-making interviews via remote operations. The schedule of live coverage is below, with special guests and interviews for the pre- and post-shows to be announced at a later date.



Yahoo Finance Livestream Programming Schedule:

12:30pm ET Yahoo Finance pre-show

1:30pm ET Q&A with Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Ajit Jain, and Greg Abel

5:00pm ET Berkshire Hathaway business meeting

5:30pm ET Yahoo Finance post-show

6:00pm ET Live stream ends



2021 marks the sixth year where Yahoo Finance is the exclusive livestream host and will be streamed with 100% closed captioning this year. Once again, the global livestream will be available in both English and Mandarin, with VOD replay available following the meeting. An audio replay of the meeting and accompanying interviews will also be available via podcast on iTunes and other podcast stores starting Monday, May 3rd. Yahoo Finance is available on desktop and mobile web via finance.yahoo.com , the Yahoo Finance app, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV+, Roku and is now available on linear broadcast via Fios.



For the first time, Yahoo Finance will livestream the event on TikTok, attracting a wider audience and reaching the next generation of investors and future financial experts. Also new to audiences this year, Yahoo Finance will offer users the ability to connect and interact through its "Watch Together" co-viewing experience.



Experiencing the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting with "Watch Together" allows users the opportunity to invite their colleagues and friends to a private video chat room to view a synchronized livestream of the meeting together from the comfort of their homes. Yahoo Finance will unveil new features during the experience including seamless, real-time analysis and interactive stock charts for the companies that Buffett and Munger mention on stage. "Watch Together" will be available on desktop, here: https://finance.yahoo.com/brklivestream.



For more information on the Berkshire Hathaway Live Stream, visit the landing page on Yahoo Finance or add the event to your calendar. Follow the conversation on Twitter with @YahooFinance #YFBuffett, or on the Yahoo Finance Instagram , TikTok and Facebook pages. The Yahoo Finance Network is #1 in Business/Finance News.*

MEDIA USAGE TERMS

FOR BROADCAST: Hi-res downloadable clips will be made available and distributed day-of.

Only those clips provided directly by Yahoo Finance may be used on-air; clips may NOT be pulled for broadcast use from Yahoo Finance site.

Clips provided MUST appear in full; clips may NOT be re-cut, edited or altered in any way.

Clips MUST retain Yahoo Finance logo, and be accompanied by a verbal reference "Courtesy of Yahoo Finance" OR cited in text on screen.



FOR ONLINE: Embeddable VOD clips will be available at https://finance.yahoo.com/brklivestream/

Full live stream will be available on Yahoo Finance ONLY.

VOD clips may be embedded from Yahoo Finance; clips are not to be downloaded or posted elsewhere directly, and not to be altered or edited in any way.

Embeds must be accompanied by a mention and link back to Yahoo Finance .



