First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2021 First Quarter Financial Results, Earnings Call

RALEIGH, N.C., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.



In addition, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results on April 28, 2021, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:



Domestic: 833-654-8257 International: 602-585-9869 Conference ID: 8784208

The earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company's website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through May 28, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 8784208.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 500 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. For more information, visit First Citizens' Web site at firstcitizens.com.

Contact: Barbara Thompson Deanna Hart Corporate Communications Investor Relations 919-716-2716 919-716-2137



