InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Featured in a 12-Part Series of NASDAQ Produced Interviews on NEWSMAX, Fox Business, and Bloomberg TV Broadcasts

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC:INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, announces that its CEO, Mr. Matthew Moore, will be featured in a 12-Part series of NASDAQ produced interviews on the NEWSMAX syndicated television show "New To The Street" hosted by Jane King. Each interview of the 12-part series will also broadcast on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. With additional broadcasts of each interview on RNN Regional News Network (largest independent television stations in the U.S.) KRON broadcasts (channel 4 San Francisco). The total combined broadcasts reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. In addition to the 12-Part series of broadcast interviews, InnerScope will be featured in 12-Emerging Growth Articles, 18-Global Press Releases inclusions announcing time, dates, topics covered, and 6-NASDAQ TECH reports.



InnerScope's latest release of its Direct-to-Consumer Bluetooth App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Devices (using an Apple iPhone or Android devices) ("App-Controlled Hearing Devices") plans to disrupt the current 5-Billion-dollar US hearing device market. The App-Controlled Hearing Devices will give millions of people access to Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology without the need to see a hearing care professional. InnerScope believes its App-Controlled Hearing Devices can deliver the same hearing experience and satisfaction level at a 70% to 85% less cost than hearing devices fit in a traditional brick and mortar clinic by a hearing care professional.

"This is an exciting time for InnerScope, as an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space," said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "We are excited about the market exposure InnerScope will receive from the 12-Part NASDAQ produced series of interviews on the NEWSMAX syndicated television show "New To The Street." Every month a new interview will be broadcast to over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. Each interview will be a great media platform and launching pad to showcase InnerScope's newest product releases in Direct-to-Consumer App-Controlled Hearing Device Technology and many upcoming announcements of distribution agreements already in the pipeline."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC:INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products (collectively "Hearing Products") its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned to directly benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted within the next few months). InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology (visit: NoHassleHearing.com ) , combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

