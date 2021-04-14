Appian Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Will Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The company also will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.



The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13717973.

Management will also present at the following investor conferences.

The William Blair Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1 st at 12:00 p.m. ET.

at 12:00 p.m. ET. Cowen Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2nd at 12:20 p.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live, and the replays will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the Investor Relations website (http://investors.appian.com).

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact

Mark Lynch

703-442-8844

mark.lynch@appian.com

Media Contact

Ben Farrell

Vice President, Corporate Communications

703-442-1067

ben.farrell@appian.com



