QlikWorld Online 2021 Virtual Global Conference Brings Qlik Community Together To Activate Data for Impact

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® has recently announced its expanded agenda for QlikWorld Online, its free virtual customer, partner and prospect event being held May 10-12. This online worldwide conference will include multiple vision keynotes and a feature keynote from five-time New York Times best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell, product demonstrations and roadmap, Global Customer Transformation awards, and over 100 breakout sessions. QlikWorld Online brings together Qlik customers, partners, influencers and data enthusiasts to gain a better understanding of how to activate data and analytics to innovate and transform their organizations.



What:

QlikWorld Online 2021 will provide customers and partners with the knowledge and best practices to lead with Qlik's end-to-end platform, which leverages data integration and analytics solutions to help businesses on their journey to Active Intelligence, where decision making is transformed through real-time, up-to-date insights that trigger immediate action. CEO Mike Capone will kick off the event, sharing Qlik's strategic vision and roadmap, demonstrating how Qlik is helping customers activate their data for impact.

The event will be hosted by Qlik's CMO Rick Jackson, who will guide viewers through additional keynote presentations from Qlik's leadership. This will include a product keynote from CPO James Fisher and Qlik's Global Product Team, who will showcase how customers can use Qlik's technologies as a foundational element of Active Intelligence, improving the quality and integration of their enterprise data to draw meaningful insights that drive better business decisions and outcomes.

This year's event also features multiple industry thought leader keynotes and panels, including Malcolm Gladwell, who will review how we make assumptions, the paths wrong analysis can take and how to think differently in his feature keynote, "But, Are We Asking the Right Questions?" Yassmin Abdel-Magied, renowned writer, engineer and advocate, and Dr. Hannah Fry, Associate Professor in Mathematics of Cities at the Center of for Advanced Spatial Analysis at UCL, will join Qlik's Global Head of Data Literacy Paul Barth on the feature panel "Using Data to Beat Bias."

This year will also feature Qlik's Global Transformational Award winners – customers recognized for their pioneering work using Qlik technologies. Qlik CDO Joe DosSantos will host a panel discussion with the winners, who through executive interviews and videos will showcase how they are accelerating business value with Qlik at the heart of their data-driven transformations, highlighting Qlik's data integration, data literacy, SaaS analytics and augmented analytics capabilities. Qlik product trainings and certification exams will also be offered during the event.

Customer and partner presenters from companies like PayPal, Novartis, Raymond James and Conde Nast will participate in more than 100 breakout sessions. The complete list of sessions can be viewed at the following link: https://qlikworld.qlik.com/sessions/breakout-sessions/.

Diamond sponsors of the conference include Accenture, Cognizant, Microsoft, Snowflake and Vizlib.

QlikWorld Datathons: In partnership with the United Nations, Qlik and Qlik.org are hosting two datathons this year, both with the challenge to develop data and analytic solutions to promote solutions toward achieving the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development goals. The Academic Program Datathon participants began their efforts in February, with the top 3 solutions selected for viewing and voting by QlikWorld participants as the final judge during the event. Customers and Partners will be able to access a second challenge as QlikWorld starts, with three days to complete their solutions to submit for final judging and awards. All submissions will leverage an existing data set within a Qlik application, and participants will blend additional socioeconomic and demographic data to present solutions tied to these pressing international goals. Winners will be celebrated widely and will earn a chance to present their solution to our partners at the United Nations in June 2021.

When:

May 10-12, 2021

Americas: May 10 – Noon EDT/9:00 AM PDT to 4:00 PM EDT/1:00 PM PDT, May 11 & 12 – 11:00 AM EDT/8:00 AM PDT to 4:00 PM EDT/1:00 PM PDT

Europe, Middle East and Africa: May 10 – 10:00 AM UK/11:00 AM CET to 2:00 PM UK/3:00 PM CET, May 11 & 12 – 9:00 AM UK/10:00 AM CET to 2:00 PM UK/3:00 PM CET

Asia Pacific: May 10 – 2:00 PM AEST/1:00 PM JST/12:00 AM SGT/9:30 AM IST to 6:00 PM AEST/5:00 PM JST/4:00 PM SGT/1:30 PM IST, May 11 & 12 – 1:00 PM AEST/12:00 AM JST/11:00 AM SGT/8:30 AM IST to 6:00 PM AEST/5:00 PM JST/4:00 PM SGT/1:30 PM IST

Where:

To view the current QlikWorld Online 2021 agenda and register, please visit: https://www.qlik.com/qlikworld/sessions/agenda

Follow https://www.qlik.com/qlikworld as it unfolds on social media via @Qlik and #QlikWorld.

