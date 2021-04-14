Eyewear Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to reach USD 178.95 Billion with a CAGR of 5.7% by 2026; Forecast Report [2019-2026]

Pune, India, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Eyewear market size is projected to reach USD 178.95 billion by 2026. Eyewear Market was worth USD 115.90 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The global Eyewear market is set to gain owing to Surge in the Adoption of Premium Eyewear Products, Coupled with Rise in Disposable Incomes of Consumers.

Eyewear comprises of accessories and items that can be worn over the eyes. They are used for various purposes, such as for protection against environment, embellishment or fashion purpose, or for enhancing or improving vision. Eyewear products are basically in the form of contact lenses, sunglasses, and spectacles. In addition, they help to protect against UVB and UVA sun rays and aid to treat ocular diseases such as short or long-sightedness, and others. Rise in the availability of spectacles in online channels and retail stores from both developing and developed nations is expected to increase the demand for higher-value sunglasses.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/eyewear-market-101749





The surge in brand advertising has urged consumers to become brand conscious, thus adding a boost to eyewear market growth. Rise in the geriatric population and their vulnerability towards eye disorders, infections, and diseases will promote the use of spectacles and contact lenses. This, in turn, is prognosticated to increase the eyewear market share in the forthcoming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of distribution channel, it is anticipated that high eyewear market shares will be earned from the retail store segment in the forecast duration. This is attributable to the widespread presence of retail shops in branded stores, shopping malls, and others.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/eyewear-market-101749





North America to Continue Dominance Owing to Presence of Increasing Awareness about Eye Problems

The global eyewear market is geographically segmented into five regions namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America generated an eyewear market revenue of USD 35.60 billion and dominated the market. This domination is attributable to factors such as a rise in awareness about ocular disorders, and preference for premium eye care products. On the other side, Europe eyewear market will rise at a remarkable rate owing to an increase in affordability to buy expensive sunglasses in nations such as UK, France, and Germany.

Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness high CAGR in the eyewear market share on account of the rise in geriatric population, prevalence of ocular diseases, rise in disposable incomes of people, and brand advertising that urges people to opt for the expensive branded eyewear products.





Quick Buy - Eyewear Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101749





Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., followed by Alcon Dominating Market

Some of the key industry developments in the eyewear market include:

2018 – Carl Zeiss Vision introduced Zeiss UV Protect, a new eyewear lens technology, designed for protection against the ultraviolet radiation (UVR) exposure.

July 30, 2019 - For creating a true global eyewear and eyecare company, EssilorLuxottica intends to acquire the complete ownership of GrandVision.

August 2019 – A soft contact lens recycling program was launched by CooperVision in partnership with TerraCycle.





The eyewear market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of both local and international players. Currently, two players are dominating the market namely, Johnson and Johnson Services, followed by Alcon. Apart from key developments in the eyewear market, the report throws light on some of the significant players functioning in the market. These include:

Fielmann AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Safilo Group S.p.A

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

EssilorLuxottica

Carl Zeiss

CooperVision





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/eyewear-market-101749





Global Eyewear Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lens

Distribution Channel:

Retail Store

Online Store

Ophthalmic Clinics

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/eyewear-market-101749





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Neonatal Incubators, Neonatal Phototherapy Equipment, Neonatal Ventilators, Neonatal Monitors, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Lymphoma Treatment Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Others), By Disease Type (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and Hodgkin Lymphoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Type (Peripheral, Autonomic, Proximal, and Focal), By Drug Class (Anti-Depressants, Anti-Seizures, Opioid, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory, and others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Teleradiology Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Imaging Technique (X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine, and Others), By Component (Services & Software, and Product), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (THVR) Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR), and Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR)), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics& Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



