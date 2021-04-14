 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including Pharmaxis, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, OAR Resources and Matador Mining

Globe Newswire  
April 14, 2021 3:15am   Comments
Share:

Sydney, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) (FRA:UUD) has received commitments from sophisticated and institutional investors to subscribe for 54.6 million fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.08 per share to raise around A$4.4 million. Click here
  • Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has enrolled the first patient in the exploratory PARA_OA_008 knee Osteoarthritis (OA) Biomarker study. Click here
  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) has signed a bilateral commercial agreement with Cannabis Queen, South Africa, to market and distribute Creso's cannaDOL topical line and cannaQIX® tea range in African countries. Click here
  • OAR Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) (FRA:F1S) continues to firm-up the halloysite-kaolin potential at its Gibraltar Halloysite-Kaolin Project on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula, with the completion of the latest phase of extension aircore drilling. Click here
  • Matador Mining Ltd's (ASX:MZZ) (OTC:MZZMF) (FRA:7MR) high sensitivity multi-element geochemistry has characterised the key pathfinder element footprints associated with known gold deposits at Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, providing a mechanism for future exploration success. Click here
  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has intersected zones of shallow high-grade gold mineralisation in initial aircore drilling at Eagle-Crow prospect within the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia with results of up to 8 metres at 7.90 g/t from 28 metres to the bottom of the hole. Click here
  • Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) has grown the mineralised intrusive footprint of the flagship Mawson Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Prospect within the Rockford Project on WA's Fraser Range with new diamond drilling intersecting further mineralised lithologies. Click here
  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (OTC:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) subsidiary VSPC Ltd (VSPC) has delivered a positive pre-feasibility study (PFS) demonstrating its capacity to produce advanced lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) cathode powders. Click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com