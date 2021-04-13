SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of SVBI, BFTL, PMBC, and PFBI Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SVBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Severn's agreement to be acquired by Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Severn's shareholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore Bancshares and $1.59 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-severn-bancorp-inc.

The Bank of Fincastle (OTC: BFTL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bank of Fincastle's agreement to be acquired by First National Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Bank of Fincastle's shareholders will receive either: (i) $3.30 in cash, (ii) a number of shares of First National common stock, or (iii) a combination of cash and shares of First National common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-the-bank-of-fincastle.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ GS: PMBC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pacific Mercantile's agreement to be acquired by Banc of California, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Mercantile's shareholders will receive 0.50 shares of Banc of California per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pacific-mercantile-bancorp.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PFBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Premier Financial's agreement to be acquired by Peoples Bancorp Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Premier Financial's shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples Bancorp per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-premier-financial-bancorp-inc.

