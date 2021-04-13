 Skip to main content

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces 100% Stock Dividend

Globe Newswire  
April 13, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
COLDWATER, Mich., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SOMC) announced today the declaration of a one hundred percent stock dividend payable on May 14, 2021 for shareholders of record April 26, 2021.

"The declaration of this stock dividend is the result of Southern Michigan's strong financial condition and the optimistic outlook for the ongoing operation of the Company," John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan, said. "The Board and management of Southern Michigan are especially appreciative of shareholder support over the past several years that have led to Southern's growth in earnings and its increase in franchise value," Castle added.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website, www.smb-t.com.


CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
