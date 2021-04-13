goeasy Ltd. Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option by Underwriters of Previously Announced $150 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering of Subscription Receipts

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced today that the underwriters (the "Underwriters") of its previously announced bought deal equity offering of subscription receipts (the "Offering") have exercised in full their option to purchase up to an additional 183,165 subscription receipts of the Company ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $122.85 per Subscription Receipt, for additional gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $22.5 million. The over-allotment option is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the Offering on April 16, 2021. As a result, the total gross aggregate proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $172.5 million. The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to finance a portion of the purchase price for its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of LendCare Holdings Inc.

The Subscription Receipts will be offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's short-form base shelf prospectus dated November 23, 2020, which prospectus supplement is expected to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, on or about April 13, 2021. Further information regarding the Offering and the Acquisition, including related risk factors, will be set out in the prospectus supplement. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 16, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Subscription Receipts and the underlying common shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Subscription Receipts or the underlying common shares in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company's history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $5.0 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute's Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy's common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- from S&P and Ba3 from Moody's. Visit www.goeasy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the Company. Some of the specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intention of the Company to complete the closing of the Acquisition, the Offering and the related transactions contemplated herein on the terms and conditions described herein, the expected timing for filing of the prospectus supplement, the jurisdictions in which the prospectus supplement is expected to be filed, the closing date of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR and described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our material change report dated April 12, 2021 filed on SEDAR, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the other filings of the Company with securities regulators.

For further information contact:

