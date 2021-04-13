Ingredion to Release 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its 2021 first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.



Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on May 4 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:

Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602



