Tara Spann, Nationally Recognized Leader in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Joins EverQuote's Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Tara Spann has joined EverQuote's Advisory Board.



"Tara is a nationally known leader in the diversity, equity and people operations space, and we are honored to have her join our Advisory Board," said CEO Jayme Mendal. "Since our founding, EverQuote has been well-known for its commitment to fostering a highly inclusive working environment, and Tara's expertise will be invaluable as we continue our efforts to become a destination employer in tech. Our commitment to DEI fosters creativity, promotes unity and deepens our talent base, which we believe provides us with a competitive advantage in our pursuit of long-term shareholder value."

"It only took one conversation with the late Seth Birnbaum to know that I wanted to be a part of the EverQuote journey. His authenticity and passion for all aspects of social justice were contagious and I witnessed his actions of equity with the most important part of his organization, the people. I'm grateful to be an Advisory Board member and know I'm in the right place where I can offer my expertise and make a difference."

Tara Spann is a highly accomplished People, Strategy, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Professional with more than 18 years of leadership experience. She currently serves as the Chief People & Strategy Officer for MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership. At MENTOR, Ms. Spann is responsible for developing people, processes and strategies with a focus on achieving ambitious organizational goals. Prior to her role at MENTOR, she served in leadership roles at several Fortune 500 companies. Ms. Spann earned a Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University Law School and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University.

