BlueBird Bio, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Globe Newswire  
April 13, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of BlueBird Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) investors that acquired shares between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020. Investors have until April 13, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Bluebird made misleading and false statements to the market. Bluebird presented insufficient data to support its U.S. Biologics Licensing Application submission for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease. Bluebird downplayed the risk of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to its BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly in regard to manufacturing. Bluebird's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Bluebird.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

