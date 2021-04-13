Proactive news headlines including Namaste Technologies, New Pacific Metals, Trillion Energy and Forian Inc
New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTC:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) subsidiary CannMart inks supply deals with three craft cannabis companies click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) posts more drill results from Parbec; updates on Surimeau district property program click here
- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTC:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) posts strong results from Rajapalot drilling, including new discovery at The Hut prospect click here
- DGTL Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L) inks JV with Loop for AI platform serving major league sports, entertainment and gaming brands click here
- New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUAG) (OTC:NUPMF) (FRA:3N7A) acquires 98% stake in the Carangas silver project in Oruro Department, Bolivia click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) adds Kai Medical Lab President Yoshi Tyler to board of directors click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:OTCQB) (FRA:GMS1) selected by two E-Sports & Gaming teams on the final Hype Sports Innovation Draft Day click here
- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) moves to new and larger facility in San Diego to accommodate continued growth click here
- HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) to mobilize for 2021 drilling at Johnson Tract project, Alaska in May click here
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) chosen as official digital exerience platform for UK hybrid event through Mash Media partnership click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) to allow prizing in India's booming mobile, entertainment and gaming market click here
- Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTC:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) reveals blockbuster intersection of over 2.3% nickel from its ongoing Tamarack drill program click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) appoints Kevin Pavlov as its new chief operating officer (COO) with effect from May 1, 2021 click here
- Forian Inc (NASDAQ:FORA) enters securities purchase agreement with select group of institutional and accredited investors to raise gross proceeds of $12M click here
- GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) refocuses resources and geotechnical drilling at Madaouela Uranium project in Niger click here
- Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE:TCF) (OTC:TCFF) (FRA:3P2N) kicks off work program to expand SASB license area in the Black Sea click here
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) and Thales now offer Zero Trust Solution to help organizations control and secure remote access to applications click here
- Byrna Technologies Inc (OTCQB:BYRN) (CSE:BYRN) sees dramatic fiscal 1Q revenue surge as demand for Byrna HD personal security device grow click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTC:IPNFF) signs first publishing partnership with venerated trade title Automotive Industries click here
- Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (OTC:EQTRF) (FRA:T6UP) hires world-renowned Dr. Quinton Hennigh as geological advisor; to carry out IP survey at Mutum target click here
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) completes enrollment in PURE EP 2.0 clinical trial click here
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS) clocks up record annual revenue for 2020 driven by its web-based gaming turnover click here
- Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTC:INOTF) (FRA:71T) signs consultant F2 Factor to increase company sales and product distribution click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTC:PLTXF) (FRA:WNT1) unveils new partnership with renowned celebrity plant-based chef Matthew Kenney click here
- Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT) (OTCQB:PNXLF) increases private placement amount to $762,065 due to continued high investor demand click here
