ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, will host a webinar with a guest speaker from KIOXIA America (KIOXIA).



The webinar will discuss collecting, encrypting, and creating value quickly from large AI datasets in Defense, Aerospace, Autonomous Vehicles and Security with no-compromise, and AI Transportable™ infrastructure at the edge.

All AI data workflows begin with acquiring and storing data before training AI models and deploying AI inference solutions. In edge applications, such as autonomous driving, military surveillance and video analytics, the proliferation of data from potentially thousands of high-bandwidth sensors and video sources requires high-capacity, high-endurance storage solutions in PCIe® 4.0-based systems that can survive in harsh environments. These storage solutions also require high-speed and low latency data transfer performance to feed the AI compute engines.

The speakers for this webinar will include Jim Ison, OSS chief sales and marketing officer, as well as Matt Hallberg, senior product marketing manager of Enterprise SSDs at KIOXIA America.

Topic: Turning Large Dataset IP into AI "Gold"

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

9:00 a.m. Pacific time

In this webinar, speakers from OSS and KIOXIA will explain the state-of-the-art all-flash-AI-data acquisition and storage systems that allow AI firms to collect, store and serve AI datasets on the edge. These datasets are quickly turned into an actionable, revenue generating asset with a particular focus on data security.

The speakers will describe how advancements in features, design, power and cooling have been made to allow these solutions to be deployed in rugged edge environments. Hallberg will describe KIOXIA's advancements in NVMe® technology and how the company has created drives ideal for AI applications from the datacenter to the edge. The speakers will also discuss a multi-tiered approach to data security and meeting stringent FIPS 140-2 level requirements at the drive, system or private network level to keep AI dataset IP secure.

About KIOXIA

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today's breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge', especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Trademarks in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations:

