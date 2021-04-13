 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Resgreen Group's Wanda SD To Protect Sheriff's Office and Jail in Palm Beach, Florida

Globe Newswire  
April 13, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Share:

Clinton Township, Michigan , April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today announced the sale of its Wanda SD to the Sheriff's Office in Palm Beach Florida (PBSO.ORG), for disinfection of its jail. Wanda SD uses either Ultraviolet C (UVC) light or UVC and Ozone to kill 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses.

"The pandemic continues to be a concern, especially in crowded spaces such as jails, courtrooms and government offices," said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "By using Wanda SD, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is taking additional steps to keep their employees and inmates safe from dangerous pathogens. We note the ask for expedited delivery and will meet that challenge."

Wanda SD can sanitize up to 200 square feet in around 15 minutes and is ideal for hotels, offices, schools, airplanes and more. It can be guided by any smart device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to safely disinfect areas without risking human exposure.

When disinfection of a room is complete, the vehicle's advanced software system emits a verbal confirmation. The software also keeps an internal running log of where and when all tasks were finished, as well as how long the UVC lights or Ozone were activated, for current and future verification.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.


Sarah Carlson
scarlson@companystorytellers.com
248.755.7680 cell
Or
ResGreen Group International, Inc.
Parashar (Parsh) Patel, President and CEO
Email: info@resgreenint.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com