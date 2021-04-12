 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Its First Quarter Fiscal 2021

Globe Newswire  
April 12, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX:TH) (NASDAQ:THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended February 28, 2021 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

A conference call will be held on April 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a "listen-only" basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-400-1697 (toll free) or 1-703-736-7400 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiqvgmdq. Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) until April 21, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (North America) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) and by entering the access code: 7982427. The audio replay is also available until April 14, 2022 on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiqvgmdq.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) (NASDAQ:THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
617-356-1009
ir@theratech.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com