Yellow Corporation Bringing New Jobs to Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is recruiting employees for new positions in Kansas City, KS. On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and Wednesday, April 14th, Yellow will host a job fair as the trucking company looks to fill a wide range of positions: mechanics, office specialists, local drivers, dock workers and linehaul drivers. Yellow intends to hire qualified individuals for as many as 20 positions immediately.



Yellow is the second largest less-than-truckload carrier and the fifth largest transportation company in North America.

In addition to the April job fair, Yellow continues to sponsor its Kansas City Driver Academy, which provides classroom and road training for those interested in careers as commercial drivers.

"Yellow pays very competitive wages and offers outstanding healthcare benefits for employees," said Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow. "For those with trucking experience or not, or folks looking for a new opportunity or needing to make a job change due to pandemic fallout, it's an exciting time to build a career and a future at Yellow."

"New employees at our Kansas City terminal will be part of the bright future ahead for Yellow, as we continue to expand our capabilities and our customer base in the Midwest and nationwide," said Hawkins.

"Hiring is our number one priority. In the past three months, we've hired thousands of employees nationwide and we want more to join our team," said Hawkins. "Our freight professionals serve as the economic lifeline to nearly every community in America. Transportation and trucking people are patriots."

On Tuesday, April 13th and Wednesday, April 14th, Yellow's recruiting event will take place at the Holland terminal facility, located at 9711 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66111 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. No reservation is necessary.

In addition, Yellow regularly sponsors a Driving Academy held in the Kansas City- area for qualified individuals interested in professional driving careers. For those interested in obtaining a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) tuition-free, please contact Yellow at (833) 475-8201.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.MyYellow.com, and click "Careers" in the top right.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley Heather Nauert 913-696-6121 heather.nauert@myellow.com mike.kelley@myellow.com Investor Contact: Tony Carreño 913-696-6108 investor@myyellow.com



