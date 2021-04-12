 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CapStar Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 12, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
Share:

NASHVILLE, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release after the market closes on April 22, 2021.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 23, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, April 23, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Central Time
Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 3558917

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar's website at www.ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Denis Duncan, (615) 732-7492
ir@capstarbank.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com