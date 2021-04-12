'The Future of Food 2.0 Investor Conference' Hosted by SnowCap Ventures to Launch Virtually on April 15, 2021

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SnowCap Ventures ("SnowCap") (Toronto-based Impact Investing and Advisory Firm) is thrilled to host "The Future of Food 2.0 Virtual Investor Conference" ("FOF2.0"). The event, to be held April 15, will be an enhanced virtual conference designed to inform, educate, and inspire the investment community about the next generation of food companies. Topics include upcycled ingredients, vertical farming, pizza subscriptions and many more.



Register now at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_joHT0e4_QQGfnCGhyj966Q

This conference will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions by leading experts and influential speakers. The full agenda is presented below. All times are EST.

11:00 AM SnowCap Ventures

11:10 AM Well Told (Going Public)

11:20 AM Fresh City Farms (Private)

11:30 AM Elevate Farms (Private)

11:40 AM General Assembly Pizza (Going Public)

11:50 AM Upcycled Food Association with Regrained (Private) & Outcast Foods (Private)

12:00 PM Flow Water (Going Public)

12:10 PM Revive Superfoods (Private)

12:20 PM The Animals Kitchen (Private)

12:30 PM UnBun Foods (Private)

12:40 PM Trend Spotting Panel with Shot Of Gold (Private), Plantable (Private), Sapsucker & Plant-Based Foods of Canada

12:50 PM Rritual Superfoods (CSE:RSF)

1:00 PM Planet Based Foods (Going Public)

1:10 PM Zoglos (Going Public)

1:20 PM Globally Local (Going Public)

1:30 PM Investor Panel CSE, EVA, Nabati & Natural Products Canada

1:40 PM MustGrow Biologics (CSE:MGRO)

1:50 PM Guru Organic Energy (TSX:GURU)

2:00 PM Culcherd - Dairy Alternatives (Private)

2:05 PM ToroMatcha (Private)

2:10 PM Pontus Water Lentils (TSXV:HULK)

2:20 PM Canada's Protein Supercluster: Plant Based Ingredient Processing

"As an impact investor in the food space, we know the heightened demand in the investment community for unique, forward-thinking food companies. Embracing the emerging next-generation food market is a pillar SnowCap is grounded in," said Nicole Marchand, Founder and CEO of SnowCap Ventures. "We are confident that this year's conference will deliver on its promise to bring you an all-star group of business leaders to speak at this year's "The Future of Food 2.0."

At FOF2.0, attendees will have the opportunity to virtually watch an exceptional line-up of 20+ world-class public and private companies in the emerging foods industry. Investment professionals from large and small businesses, financial institutions, and the investment community around the world are expected to attend this year's conference. On-demand recorded session of the conference will be available to view for 30 days after the event and are eligible for registered attendees only.

For complete information about FOF2.0 and registration details, visit https://www.snowcap.ventures



About SnowCap Ventures

SnowCap Ventures is an impact investment and advisory firm based in Toronto. Focused on plant-based food and animal health verticals, the firm also produces events for North American companies and investors.

Nicole Marchand, Founder & CEO

Email: nicole@snowcap.ventures

Instagram: @snowcapv



