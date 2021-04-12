Goodfood Appoints Greg Christopher to its Management Team as Executive Vice President of Operations

MONTREAL, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today that Greg Christopher will be joining its management team as Executive Vice President of Operations effective today April 12, 2021.



"We are very excited to welcome Greg as Goodfood's EVP of Operations. He brings with him a wealth of experience, business leadership and entrepreneurship acquired through various roles from great companies such as Nestlé. These unique assets will help strengthen the core competency and competitive advantages that Goodfood is building across its operations," said Neil Cuggy, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. "Greg's achievements over a career spanning four decades will strengthen Goodfood's edge and defensibility across the value chain and his customer-focused operational leadership is a perfect fit with our core value of putting our members at the centre of everything we do," concluded Mr. Cuggy.

Greg has nearly 35 years of experience in defining and executing ambitious operational roadmaps while building and leading high performing teams. He most recently was a Principal at Bridgeview Business Consulting, where he provided end-to-end business consulting and advisory roles for executives to drive strategic plans, continuous improvement, digitization, and operations talent assessments. Greg also spent 30 years at Nestlé S.A. in various roles culminating in his 7 years as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Operations and Market Continuous Improvement, before joining Tilray where he was an Executive Vice President, reporting to the CEO and responsible for all aspects of operations. At Goodfood, Greg will be in charge of the day-to-day and growth of operations across all facilities, supply chain and sourcing, continuous improvement, and food safety, and will report to the President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Goodfood offers a unique, innovative and visionary opportunity to conveniently deliver groceries and meal solutions purchased online to Canadians everywhere. I am looking forward to the exciting journey of building a world-class value chain and operational footprint, and rolling out an impressive plan of automated and tech-enabled centralized production facilities and local fulfilment centres that meet the needs of our rapidly customer base," said Greg Christopher.

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood's vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling members to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood members have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company's main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction. As at February 28, 2021, Goodfood had 319,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca

Investors and Media Rania Lawandi

Interim Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca



Roslane Aouameur

Senior Director, FP&A and Investor Relations

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca

