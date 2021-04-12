Full Spectrum Group Acquires Analytical Maintenance Services (AMS)

ORANGE, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Spectrum Group ("FSG"), a premier provider of scientific equipment repair services, has completed its third strategic acquisition in the last 12 months and has acquired Analytical Maintenance Services, Inc. ("AMS"). AMS is a brand-agnostic provider of equipment repair, maintenance, and validation services for the laboratory instrumentation market.



Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, AMS is a multi-vendor service provider for laboratory instrumentation, offering a full array of service contracts, preventative maintenance programs, instrument qualifications, repair services, asset management services, replacement parts, and reconditioned instruments to a diverse customer base.

This strategic alliance will expand FSG's expertise and reach, enabling better service for clients and a broader suite of repair, calibration, and maintenance offerings to ensure laboratory uptime. Full Spectrum Group has been offering lab equipment repair , lab asset management , laboratory service contracts , and other scientific equipment services for close to three decades. With a strong focus on biotech, pharmaceutical, petroleum, food production, and environmental industries, FSG exists to help lab managers focus on growth and operations by taking equipment maintenance and repair off their plate.

Full Spectrum Group has differentiated itself for years with unmatched service response times, friendly and experienced service engineers, and solid business processes that drive a high level of customer satisfaction.

If you would like additional information about the services we provide, please use the contact information listed. You can also learn more about Full Spectrum Group and Analytical Maintenance Services by visiting our websites at www.fsaservice.com and www.amsinc-intl.com .





