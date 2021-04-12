Sharonview Federal Credit Union's Open-Concept Branch Ready to Welcome Members in Shelby, N.C.

Indian Land, S.C., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation's top 200 credit unions, today unveiled a new, open-concept branch in Shelby, N.C. The new branch replaces the credit union's former branch less than a mile away.

The 2,940-square-foot branch, at 1108 E. Dixon Blvd., allows the Sharonview team to greet members at the concierge desk when they arrive and offers two "member experience pods" – private spaces in an otherwise open office – five offices and a conference room.

Other conveniences include a drive-up ATM, an additional ATM in the lobby and a permanent walkup window that allows employees to serve members if the lobby must be closed for any reason.

"We learned a lot from the pandemic," said Sharonview President and CEO Bill Partin. "We factored in those lessons learned into designing a branch that will serve us and our members well for years to come."

"You'll be greeted by someone from our team the minute you walk in – so we are continuing the personal touch we're known for," Partin continued. "At the same time, we're ready for another extraordinary, although unlikely, event such as a pandemic. If the lobby is closed, we can still serve our members' financial needs."

The new Shelby branch is part of a retail center, Dixon Retail, which is also home to a Starbucks and Aspen Dental. The center itself is new, which allowed Sharonview to design the space to best serve members and employees.

The entire team from the former Shelby branch moved to the new branch. In addition to checking and savings accounts, Sharonview offers credit cards and home and auto loans.

Sharonview, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, has been serving its members since 1955 and has assets totaling more than $1.7 billion.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 97,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.7 billion and operates 19 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it's personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

Attachment





Amy George Sharonview Federal Credit Union 980-395-9328 amygeorge@bygeorgecomms.com