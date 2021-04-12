 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2021

Globe Newswire  
April 12, 2021 4:28am   Comments
Share:

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 Asia Pacific Law Firm report details the hourly rates of all major law firms in the vast and growing Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific (and Africa) are forecasted to be the engines of global commercial opportunity mainly due to their population growth happening now and through 2030, resulting in a massive expansion in their middle-classes that will translate to more jobs and businesses and greater purchasing power.

Most law firms operating in the region currently will reap the economic benefits of this expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Overall Rates by Firm

Section 2: Practice Area Rates by Firm

Section 3: Overall Rates by Country and City
3.1 Rates by Country (all Firms combined)
3.1A Rates by Firm by Country
3.2 Rates by City (all Firms combined)
3.2A Rates by Firm by City

Companies Mentioned

  • Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
  • Allen & Overy LLP
  • Arnold Bloch Leibler
  • Ashurst LLP
  • Baker McKenzie
  • Campbells
  • Chien Yeh Law Offices
  • Chuo Sogo Law Office, P.C.
  • City-Yuwa Partners
  • Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
  • Clifford Chance LLP
  • Clyde & Co LLP
  • Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
  • Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
  • Deacons
  • Dentons
  • Dentons Rodyk & Davidson
  • DLA Piper LLP (US)
  • Drew & Napier, LLC
  • Fangda Partners
  • Foley & Lardner LLP
  • Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
  • Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
  • Graf & Pitkowitz Rechtsanwalte GmbH
  • Greenberg Traurig LLP
  • Greenwoods & Herbert Smith Freehills
  • Han Kun Law Offices
  • Herbert Smith Freehills
  • HMP Law
  • Hogan Lovells LLP
  • Jade & Fountain PRC Lawyers Corporation
  • John C H Suen & Co
  • Jones Day
  • K&L Gates LLP
  • Kim & Chang
  • King & Wood Mallesons
  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP
  • Latham & Watkins LLP
  • Linklaters
  • Milbank LLP
  • Moray & Agnew
  • Morrison & Foerster LLP
  • Mourant
  • Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP
  • Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners
  • Paul Hastings LLP
  • Prince's Chambers
  • Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
  • Ropes & Gray LLP
  • Sakura Kyodo Law Offices
  • Shin & Kim LLC
  • Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
  • Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
  • Slaughter and May
  • Squire Patton Boggs
  • Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
  • Troutman Sanders LLP
  • Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
  • White & Case LLP
  • Zhong Lun Law Firm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uext7i



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GDWolfe ResearchDowngrades
QRTEAB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On
ABB of A SecuritiesDowngrades42.0
VCTRB of A SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
BSIGB of A SecuritiesUpgrades27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com