Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3D Systems Corp. (DDD)

NEW YORK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 3D Systems Corp. ("3D Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE:DDD) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of 3D Systems between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

