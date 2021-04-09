 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
April 09, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) today announced the following details for its first quarter 2021 earnings release and teleconference call.             

Earnings release:  Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after market close
   
Webcast and Teleconference: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
   
Pactiv Evergreen Participants:  Michael King, CEO
  Michael Ragen, CFO/COO
  Dhaval Patel, SVP, IR & Strategy

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/ under "News & Events."

The call may also be accessed by dialing (855) 327-6837 from the U.S. or (631) 891-4304 internationally and using access code 10014019.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.

Investors

Dhaval Patel
Dhaval.Patel@pactivevergreen.com
+1 (732) 501-9657

 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com