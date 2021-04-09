Glamping Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 5,623.6 Million By 2027 Covering Pre And Post COVID-19 Market Analysis: Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled "Glamping Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027"



LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Glamping Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.6% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 5,623.6 Mn by 2027.

Europe is expected to dominate the glamping market during the forecast period. This is attributed to European vacationers who have been attempting to give glamping a whole new face by offering people the experience of a hotel among nature. With 8,000 campsites across the country, France is one of the key countries that promote glamping for its people, ranking second only to the United States. The first five-star glamping site in France opened in 2010, but in the decade since, investors has been collaborating with camping companies to expand the country's glamping business. France now has 221 five-star campsites and 1,171 four-star glamping sites spread throughout the country.

North America, on the other hand, is expected to experience significant CAGR in the coming years as a result of population willingness to travel to less popular destinations in order to avoid overcrowding. According to a study conducted by Christopher A. Craig of the University of Arkansas, recent campers in the Northeast of the United States are 4.29 times more likely to prefer tent camping and glamping, respectively. Canadian campers are becoming more interested in traditional camping, but nearly half of the Canadian population, or 46 percent, is interested in the glamping experience.

Market Dynamics

Currently, glamping also known as glamour camping has become a trend at music festivals. It is available as a common upgrade option at many multiday music and camping festivals. Thus, growing scope of glamping at a music festival is expected to drive the global glamping market. Additionally, rising demand among consumers to witness new experiences in the country is expected to drive the global glamping market.

Segmental Analysis

The global glamping market is segmented as accommodation type and age group. Based on accommodation type, the market is segmented as cabins and pods, tents, yurts, tree houses, and others. Further by age group, the market is segmented as 18 - 32 years, 33 - 50 years, 51 - 65 years, and above 65 years.

The cabins and pods segment will dominate the market in terms of accommodation type during the forecast period. Families' preference for cabins with equipped facilities, triggering luxury, propels the global glamping market's growth. Cabineering is a new glamping trend that many luxury properties offer. It provides adventure travelers with the comforts of home as well as the amenities of a luxury hotel in the midst of nature. Furthermore, cabins and pods include a variety of safety features, such as locks and latches, which are a must-have for today's consumers. Such factors fuel the segmental growth ultimately contributing to the growth of the global glamping market.

The 18-32 age group is expected to dominate the global glamping market. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global glamping market is the increasing popularity of solo travel among females between the ages of 18 and 32.

Some of the leading competitors are The Last Best Beef LLC, Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Baillie Lodges, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Tanja Lagoon Camp, Wildman Wilderness Lodge, Paper Bark Camp, PurePods, Getaway House, Inc., Hoshino Resorts Inc., AfriCamps Boutique Camping, In2thewild Tiny Holidays, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding the glamping industry include:

In January 2021, Baillie Lodges announced a collaboration with Huka Lodges. This collaboration is reviewed and approved by New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office. The addition of Huka Lodge to the Baillie Lodges collection is the second international lodge for the Australia based company after Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge on Canada's Vancouver Island joined the brand in late 2020.





In January 2021, Wildman Wilderness Lodge announced a new luxury accommodation option near the wilds of Kakadu but it has more creature comforts than any other glamping service company. The new product comprises of The safari tents – comfortable, canvas-walled, mesh-windowed huts with timber floors – go a long way toward making one feel comfortable though; each one is impressive with two bedrooms and its bathroom, and a balcony with an expansive view over the plains.



