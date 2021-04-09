 Skip to main content

Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
April 09, 2021 6:30am   Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:RRC) announced today that its first quarter 2021 financial results news release will be issued Monday, April 26 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, April 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until May 27, 2021.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com



