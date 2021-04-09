 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including Australian Potash, Jindalee Resources, Kazia Therapeutics and Latin Resources

Globe Newswire  
April 09, 2021 2:19am   Comments
Sydney, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) hit a new record high after ongoing work at its 100%-owned Laverton Downs Project (LDP) returned compelling targets with Kambalda-style massive nickel sulphide potential. Click here
  • Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has skyrocketed after confirming that the upgraded resource estimate of 10.1 million tonnes at McDermitt Project on the Oregon-Nevada border is the USA's largest lithium deposit by contained lithium. Click here
  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (NASDAQ:KZIA) (FRA:NV9) will share new data from its ongoing phase II study of paxalisib in glioblastoma in a poster presentation at the prestigious American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held virtually from April 10-15 and from May 17-21, 2021. Click here
  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) (FRA:XL5) ongoing test results from the Noombenberry Project in Western Australia are showing some of the highest grade halloysite and kaolin assays in Australia, including a 41% halloysite assay. Click here
  • Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) (OTC:ASMMF) has received a strong endorsement of its integrated metals production strategy centred on rare earths by attracting two new substantial shareholders. Click here
  • Chase Mining Ltd (ASX:CML) executive chairman Dr Leon Pretorius, non-executive director Julian Atkinson and non-executive director Charles Thomas have shown support for the company's exploration strategy by participating in a share placement. Click here

