Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

KATY, Texas, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conference:



J.P Morgan 7th Annual Retail Round-Up

Format: Virtual

Presentation: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:00pm CT

An archived replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days at https://investors.academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

